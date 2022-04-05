Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $3,550.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,016.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.22 or 0.07510772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00271116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.89 or 0.00803817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00099105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.00482986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00363583 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,146,272 coins and its circulating supply is 37,028,960 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

