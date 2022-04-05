Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,002. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.