AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.13

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 61153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.23.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.