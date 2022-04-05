thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

