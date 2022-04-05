Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/4/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/31/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 1,696,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,192. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

