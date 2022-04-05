Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/4/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 1,696,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,192. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
