Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.73

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 29356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,935 ($38.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($31.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,019.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

