Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

