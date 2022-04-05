ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $11,808.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,924.60 or 0.99931623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

