Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.92 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $425.35 million and $12.92 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.76 or 0.07489245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,900.23 or 0.99878598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,778,599,586 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,231,067 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.