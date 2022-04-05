Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 959,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,525. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

