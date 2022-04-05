Rise Price Tops $0.0027 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Rise has a market cap of $528,163.96 and approximately $282.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,934,328 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

