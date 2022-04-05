$558.59 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.70 million. Dropbox reported sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $1,466,965. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,254. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

