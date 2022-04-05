Head to Head Comparison: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) versus Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 139.41%. Paltalk has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Paltalk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.41 -$33.95 million ($1.00) -4.72 Paltalk $13.27 million 1.92 $1.32 million $0.19 13.63

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paltalk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75% Paltalk 9.98% 6.01% 4.91%

Summary

Paltalk beats Payoneer Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

About Paltalk (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

