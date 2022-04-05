-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.42). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Sabre stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,986. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

