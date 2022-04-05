Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 768,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

