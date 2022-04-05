Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $54.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1,091.26. 26,192,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,948,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $905.43 and a 200 day moving average of $960.76. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

