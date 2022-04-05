$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.35. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

