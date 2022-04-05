Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $1.30 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00295309 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.05 or 0.01621222 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,903,909,817 coins and its circulating supply is 12,612,442,664 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

