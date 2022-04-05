FC Barcelona Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.95 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00020896 BTC on major exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and $6.13 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00106696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,903 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

