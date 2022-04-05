Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.57. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Athersys by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

