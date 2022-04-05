Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,437. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

