CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,163,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. 7,123,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,812. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

