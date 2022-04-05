StaFi Hits Market Cap of $49.05 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $49.05 million and $2.98 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

