XMON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.57 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,294.27 or 0.98737752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.50 or 0.07471663 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,848.80 or 0.99946575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00054213 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

