$175.82 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will announce $175.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 221,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.