Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $19.00

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 328,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,670. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.