Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $63.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 336,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

