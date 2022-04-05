Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $821.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.