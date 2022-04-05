Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $821.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

