AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $165.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

