East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 665,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $105,424,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

