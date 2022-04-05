Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

