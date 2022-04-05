Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. American Trust bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 633,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.