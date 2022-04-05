Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce $65.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $85.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $176.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amyris by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

