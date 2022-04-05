Brokerages Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Semrush posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 152,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,880. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

