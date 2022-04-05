CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $6.45 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00014063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $548,340.32 and $3,920.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.22 or 0.99829778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

