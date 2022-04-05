BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.58

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 63791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

