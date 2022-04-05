RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

