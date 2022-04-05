RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 43,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

