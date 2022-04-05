Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 32,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

