Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 30,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,412. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

