Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 264,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

