MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

