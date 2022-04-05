Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

DVN stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842,021. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

