Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.49. 2,300,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

