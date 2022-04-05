CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post $467.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.81 million to $473.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $454.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,943. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

