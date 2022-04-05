Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $408,174.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

