Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $225.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.21. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.32 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

