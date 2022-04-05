Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

