Function X Reaches Market Cap of $243.35 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $243.35 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,802.97 or 0.99966692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

