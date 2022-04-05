Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

